UK government expands EV grant scheme, adding 13 new models

In what is hoped to be a significant boost for UK electric vehicle (EV) adoption, the UK government has announced that thirteen more car models from Nissan, Renault, and Vauxhall are now eligible for its flagship Electric Car Grant (ECG).

This expansion brings the total number of approved vehicles to seventeen this week, with drivers now able to receive an automatic £1,500 discount on the purchase price.

The new additions are part of a broader £650 million scheme aimed at making EVs more accessible and affordable for families. The grant, which is automatically applied at the point of sale, is capped at vehicles costing up to £37,000 to ensure the focus remains on the most economical options.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated:

“With discounts on seventeen car models announced this week alone, we’re delivering on our promise to make it easier and cheaper for families to go electric.”

The government is investing a total of £4.5 billion to support the transition to EVs, in the hope of reinforcing the UK’s position as a leader in the European EV market.

The newly eligible models are:

Renault: Alpine A290, Megane, 4, 5, Scenic

Nissan: Micra, Ariya

Vauxhall: Corsa Electric, Combo Life Electric, Astra Electric, Mokka Electric, Frontera Electric, Grandland Electric

These join the four previously announced Citroën models: the ë-C3, e-C4, ë-C5, and ë-Berlingo.

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, welcomed the news, saying: “It’s very positive to see other manufacturers that don’t meet the grant’s green production targets lowering their prices. Those looking to make the switch now have a wider choice of better value vehicles than ever before.”

Similarly, Steve Catlin, Managing Director of Vauxhall, praised the scheme: “We welcome the support of the Electric Car Grant for every electric model in the Vauxhall line-up… and hope this will enable more British motorists to enjoy the benefits of switching to electric.”

