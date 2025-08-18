UK falling behind global leaders in robotics and AI, Make UK warns

Share

A new report from Make UK warns that the UK is falling dangerously behind global competitors in robotics and AI adoption, a trend that could cost the economy billions if not reversed.

The report, titled Making it Smarter, reveals that the UK now ranks just 24th in the global Robotics Density Index, with only 112 industrial robots per 10,000 workers—less than half the EU average. The country has also slipped from 2nd to 5th place in the Global Innovation Index over the last decade.

The primary reason for this decline, according to the report, is a lack of a cohesive national strategy and a fragmented support system for the country’s small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMEs). “Until earlier this year, the UK had no national robotics strategy, which puts the UK years behind global peers like Germany, the US, Japan, and South Korea,” said Denis Niezgoda, Chief Commercial Officer at Locus Robotics. He noted that between 20,000 and 27,000 SMEs still operate with “virtually zero automation.”

The challenge is not only financial but also cultural, with many SMEs lacking exposure to the benefits of automation. However, Niezgoda suggests that new models like “Robotics-as-a-Service” could lower the barrier to entry, allowing businesses to scale automation like a mobile phone contract.

Addressing the gap could lead to a significant economic boost. Dr. Séamus Nevin, Chief Economist at Make UK, stated that targeted innovation and digital investment could add a staggering £150 billion to the UK’s GDP by 2035. “Other countries are accelerating ahead by putting smaller firms at the heart of national strategies,” he said, citing long-term support and tax incentives as successful policies.

The report urges the UK to adopt a dual approach of targeted government support and a strong focus on digital skills training to put the industry “back on the front foot globally.”

