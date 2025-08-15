UK data centre expansion sparks concerns over energy and water

Share

The UK is set to see a significant expansion of its data centre infrastructure, with nearly 100 new facilities planned to be built in the next five years.

According to construction researchers Barbour ABI, this represents an almost one-fifth increase in the current number of data centres across the country. The boom is a direct response to the soaring demand for processing power, fuelled by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI).

The majority of this expansion is concentrated in London and the surrounding counties, where more than half of the new data centres are planned. Elsewhere, nine facilities are scheduled for Wales, five for Greater Manchester, and several more are planned across the UK.

A major project is the planned £10bn AI data centre in Blyth, near Newcastle, a massive site funded by the Blackstone Group. US tech giants including Google and Microsoft are also investing hundreds of millions in new UK data centres.

While the government has designated data centres as “critical national infrastructure” essential for economic growth, a number of concerns have been raised. A primary worry is the immense amount of energy and water these facilities consume.

Dr. Sasha Luccioni of Hugging Face warned that the energy demands could drive up costs for consumers, citing a potential increase in monthly bills in other countries. The National Energy System Operator (NESO) projects a significant rise in electricity demand in the coming years due to these centres.

Environmental concerns are also mounting, particularly regarding water consumption for cooling and their overall impact on greenbelt land. The planning process for these projects is becoming a point of contention, with some residents and water companies raising objections. This situation highlights a growing tension between the UK’s ambition to become a global leader in AI and its need to manage energy and environmental resources responsibly.

