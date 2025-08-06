UK becomes world’s third most targeted country for cyber attacks

Share



The United Kingdom has emerged as the The United Kingdom has emerged as the third most targeted country globally for online malware attacks , with over 103 million incidents recorded in the past three months alone.

This alarming surge, representing a 7% rise compared to the previous quarter, highlights a significant escalation in cyber threats against everyday internet users.

According to NordVPN’s latest Threat Protection Pro report for Q2 2025, the UK now ranks behind only the United States and Canada in overall malware activity. However, the concentration of malware per user in the UK remains the highest in Europe, indicating a concentrated effort by criminals to target British consumers.

Experts attribute this vulnerability to the UK’s highly digital economy, characterized by extensive smartphone usage, widespread online banking, and a culture of frequent online shopping and socialising. These habits create fertile ground for cybercriminals, who exploit users’ trust in well-known brands and their everyday online routines.

Malware, a blanket term for malicious software, infiltrates systems through deceptive tactics like phishing emails, malicious links, and fraudulent websites.

The report reveals that Google remains the most impersonated brand, but scams masquerading as Yahoo!, Telegram, Steam and Amazon have seen a notable increase, indicating evolving strategies by attackers to target loyal users of specific services.

Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, emphasized the growing sophistication of these threats. “Our data shows that online threats are steadily increasing, not only in number but also in complexity.”

He added: “Malware has become the Swiss Army knife of online crime. It’s fast, silent, and often invisible until it’s too late.” Briedis urged users to be vigilant, as most attacks rely on simple mistakes, stressing that “awareness and a few good habits go a long way” in protecting against these pervasive digital dangers.

Nord VPN

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts