UK appears to back down in Apple privacy row

The UK has reportedly withdrawn its controversial demand for access to Apple’s global user data, a move that resolves a major privacy dispute but leaves questions about future government powers.

The decision was confirmed by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who stated on social media that the UK had dropped its request for a “back door” that would have compromised encrypted data.

The UK’s apparent concession came after significant pressure from the United States. US officials were concerned the demand would infringe upon the civil liberties of American citizens by forcing Apple to break its own security measures.

In response to the initial demand issued in December, Apple had already withdrawn its most robust security tool, Advanced Data Protection (ADP), from the UK market and was pursuing legal action. The company has a long-standing policy of never creating “back doors” or “master keys” for its products.

For users, this development is a significant victory for privacy. Had the UK’s demand been successful, it would have created a dangerous vulnerability that could have been exploited, not just by law enforcement but also by cybercriminals and foreign adversaries.

Privacy advocates, including civil rights group Liberty, called the move “hugely welcome,” though they cautioned that the legal powers used to make the demand still exist, posing a risk that a future government could attempt a similar move.

It remains unclear whether Apple will now restore its ADP feature for UK customers, who currently have less secure data storage than users in other countries.

