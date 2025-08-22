TikTok to lay off hundreds of UK moderators, Tesla’s UK energy application ‘should be blocked’

Share



TikTok is planning to lay off hundreds of staff in the UK which moderate the content that appears on the social media platform. According to TikTok, the plan would see work moved to its other offices in Europe as it invests in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to scale up its moderation. “We are continuing a reorganisation that we started last year to strengthen our global operating model for Trust and Safety, which includes concentrating our operations in fewer locations globally,” a TikTok spokesperson told the BBC.

Elon Musk’s company, Tesla, should have its application to supply energy to UK homes blocked on national security grounds, Ed Davey has told ministers. The Liberal Democrat leader argued that giving the electric car manufacturer a foothold in the British energy market would be “a gravely concerning move considering Elon Musk’s repeated interference in UK politics”. Tesla has a clean energy arm and applied in July for a licence to supply power to British homes. Guardian

Apple has released a security update for iOS and iPadOS, and you should take notice. The company’s new iOS 18.6.2 and iPadOS 18.6.2 software release both address a vulnerability that can result in memory corruption when the device processes a malicious image file. The company says that the issue “may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals.” This means most users shouldn’t be panicking as they’re unlikely to get targeted. But whenever a vulnerability is being actively exploited in the wild, it’s time to update as soon as possible. Mashable



A brand new Vauxhall Corsa will be arriving in 2027 and it’s primed to revolutionise the supermini class. Destined to be available in both full-electric and hybrid forms, this new version of Vauxhall’s traditionally conservative hatchback will turn up the volume in terms of tech, and offer a sporty range-topper. Destined to be priced right at the heart of the supermini class somewhere between £25,000 and £35,000, the new Corsa should undercut the current generation car when it arrives in the UK. AutoExpress

Apple TV+, the tech giant’s money-losing streaming service, is bumping up its price by 30%: For U.S. customers, it will now be $12.99 per month, up $3 from $9.99. The company said it is raising the price of Apple TV+ in the U.S. and select international markets, effective starting Aug. 21 for new customers. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers will see the higher prices within 30 days of their next renewal date. In justifying the price hike, Apple noted that it has launched a slew of TV shows and movies and that the service doesn’t include any ads. Variety

The Pixel 10 series is finally official, and one of the biggest upgrades with the new generation is support for native Qi2 wireless charging. However, if you’ve noticed closely, only the Pixel 10 Pro supports up to 25W faster wireless charging (Qi2.2), while the smaller Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro support only up to 15W wireless charging (Qi2). But we might now have an idea why faster charging is reserved for the larger model. Android Central

