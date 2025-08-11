TikTok plans to replace German moderation team with AI, sparking protests

Share



TikTok is facing strikes from its Berlin-based workforce after announcing it will dismantle its entire content moderation team in Germany, replacing 150 employees with a combination of artificial intelligence and outsourced contractors.

The move is part of a global push by the company to automate its “trust and safety” functions, sparking a fierce backlash from the ver.di trade union which represents the affected workers.

Union spokesperson Kalle Kunkel stated that TikTok has refused to negotiate on demands for fair severance and an extended layoff notice period, leading to a series of strikes and protests.

The union argues that AI systems are not yet capable of handling the complexities of content moderation, citing instances where automated systems have flagged harmless content, such as a rainbow Pride flag, while missing genuinely harmful material.

This decision marks a significant shift in TikTok’s strategy, despite CEO Shou Zi Chew previously testifying to the U.S. Congress that the company would increase spending on trust and safety. TikTok spokesperson Anna Sopel defended the layoffs as a way to “streamline workflows and improve efficiency,” while reaffirming the company’s commitment to platform integrity.

The German layoffs are not an isolated incident. Over the past year, TikTok has fired moderation teams in the Netherlands and Malaysia in favour of AI-powered systems. Other social media giants, including Meta and X, have also cut back on human fact-checkers and moderators.

However, the union remains concerned that outsourcing the work could leave contract employees, who are exposed to thousands of graphic videos daily, without the mental health resources provided to in-house staff.

The ongoing labour dispute in Germany highlights a growing global tension between tech companies’ drive for automation and the demand for effective, human-led content moderation, particularly under the European Union’s strict Digital Services Act.

