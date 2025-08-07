TalkTalk and Virgin Media top telecoms complaints in Q1 2025

Share



New figures from Ofcom reveal that complaints about major landline, mobile, broadband, and pay-TV providers in the UK remained stable in the first quarter of 2025.

However, while overall numbers were consistent with the previous quarter, a few providers stood out for a high volume of customer complaints.

TalkTalk was the most complained-about provider for both fixed broadband and landline services, with complaints for its landline services increasing. In contrast, Plusnet generated the fewest complaints for broadband services, and Utility Warehouse had the fewest for landline.

In the mobile sector, O2, Three, and iD Mobile were the most complained-about providers. O2’s complaints were primarily about how customer issues were handled, while Three’s concerned billing and pricing. iD Mobile customers, on the other hand, mainly raised issues with faults and service provisioning.

On a positive note, EE, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile, and Vodafone were the least complained-about mobile providers.

For pay-TV services, Virgin Media received the most complaints, with customers generally dissatisfied with complaint handling. Both Sky and TalkTalk received the fewest complaints in this category.

Says a Virgin Media O2 spokesperson:

“Six months after we drew a line in the sand and committed to improving our customer service, this data from the regulator shows real green shoots with overall complaints in the first quarter of 2025 down by 42% year-on-year.

“Our more recent figures paint an even stronger picture, giving us confidence that our strategy of increased investment, simplification, upskilling agents and removing persistent pain points is making a genuine and tangible difference in improving our customers’ experience with us. We’ll continue to make progress and get this right for good.”

Ofcom publishes these reports to help consumers make informed decisions when choosing a provider and to better understand the reasons for customer dissatisfaction in the telecoms market.

