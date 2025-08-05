Spotify to raise premium subscription prices in key markets

Share



Spotify announced on Monday that it will increase the monthly price of its premium individual subscription in several key global markets, a strategic move aimed at bolstering the Swedish streaming giant’s profit margins. Spotify announced on Monday that it will increase the monthly price of its premium individual subscription in several key global markets, a strategic move aimed at bolstering the Swedish streaming giant’s profit margins.

The company’s shares saw an immediate positive reaction, jumping nearly 8% following the news.

Effective from September, the premium individual subscription price will rise by one euro, from 10.99 euros to 11.99 euros per month. This price adjustment will impact subscribers across a broad range of regions, including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific.

Spotify confirmed that affected subscribers would receive an email detailing the price change over the coming month.

This latest price hike follows similar adjustments in the past, which, combined with recent cost-cutting initiatives, contributed to Spotify achieving its first annual profit in 2024. The company recently reported an increase in both monthly active users and premium subscribers during its second quarter.

Spotify has been actively expanding its content library beyond music, particularly in video, through its partner program designed to support podcast creators with monetization options. CEO Daniel Ek previously noted a significant increase in video content on the platform as more creators join the program.

The streaming service is also benefiting from recent regulatory shifts, such as Apple’s approval of its U.S. app update, which now allows Spotify to display subscription prices and external payment links directly. Ek indicated that this change has led to “a very positive uptick” in the U.S., and similar rule adoptions in Europe and the UK could further benefit Spotify and other app developers.

