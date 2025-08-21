Sony increases PlayStation 5 price by $50 in response to US tariffs

Share

Sony has announced a price increase for all PlayStation 5 consoles in the US, with the company citing a “challenging economic environment” and rising costs.

Effective immediately, the price of all three PS5 models will jump by $50, a move widely seen as a response to tariffs imposed by the US government on imports from key trading partners.

The standard PlayStation 5 will now have a recommended retail price of $549.99, while the Digital Edition will cost $499.99. The most expensive model, the PlayStation 5 Pro, will see its price rise to $749.99.

Isabelle Tomatis, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Vice President of Global Marketing, stated that the company had made the “difficult decision” to increase prices. The price of accessories, however, will remain unchanged.

This price hike appears to be a direct result of the Trump administration’s tariffs on imported Japanese goods, which currently stand at 15%. This added cost has impacted supply chains and is now being passed on to consumers.

The price increase is exclusive to the US market, as Sony had previously raised console prices in the UK and Europe earlier this year. In those regions, the company cited high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates as the reason for the changes.

Sony is not alone in raising its prices. Competitors, including Nintendo and Microsoft, have also recently raised the prices of their consoles and games in various markets, highlighting the widespread impact of tariffs and economic headwinds on the gaming industry.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts