Shares in Intel jump over 7%, Meta chatbot allowed to have ‘romantic conversations’ with children

Shares in Intel have jumped 7.4% after it was reported that the Trump administration is considering taking a stake in the struggling US chipmaker. The potential investment, which would be paid for by the US government, would be used to develop Intel’s factory hub in Ohio, according to Bloomberg. It would also help shore up the chipmaker’s finances at a time when Intel has been slashing jobs as part of a wider cost-cutting drive. Talks over the potential investment stem from a meeting that took place between the US president, Donald Trump, and the Intel chief executive, Lip-Bu Tan, this week, days after Trump called for Tan to resign, accusing him of having ties to the Chinese Communist party. Guardian

Instagram users have told the BBC of their confusion, fear and anger after having their accounts suspended, often for being wrongly accused by parent company Meta of breaching the platform’s child sex abuse rules. For months, tens of thousands of people around the world have been complaining Meta has been banning their Instagram and Facebook accounts in error. They say they have been wrongly accused of breaching site rules – including around child sexual exploitation. More than 500 of them have contacted the BBC to say they have lost cherished photos and seen businesses upended. BBC

A chatbot created by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta was allowed to engage in “romantic or sensual” conversations with children, internal company documents have revealed. Meta AI, a digital assistant developed by the tech giant, was programmed by engineers to be permitted to tell children that their bodies were a “masterpiece” or a “work of art”, and tell them it wanted to kiss them. The disturbing guidelines, which were signed off by senior Meta staff, were published internally by the company to give guidance about what was acceptable output from its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Telegraph

Google’s Material 3 Expressive era will go official with next month’s Pixel Feature Drop, so the company has been working feverishly to make sure all of its core apps are ready for the rollout. Just yesterday, we saw Chrome for Android giving the expressive treatment to its settings menu and Files by Google refreshing large swaths of its UI. Now, it’s time for the Fitbit app on Wear OS to shine. As spotted by an Android Police tipster, the Fitbit app for Wear OS has started rolling out new icons on Google’s Pixel Watch series. Android Police

Blood oxygen monitoring is returning to the Apple Watch — sort of. Starting today, Apple is rolling out a software update that enables a redesigned version of the feature for the Apple Watch Series 9, 10, and Ultra 2 that circumvents the import ban imposed by the International Trade Commission. To get around the ban, blood oxygen data collected on the Watch will now be measured and calculated on the iPhone that it’s paired to. The Verge A police force’s decision to start using vans with live facial recognition technology in them feel like a “totalitarian” move, young people have said. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) will be able to scan the faces of passers-by and check them against a database of wanted individuals. Sylvia Barumire, 18, said: “I think it is quite totalitarian, especially in a society like England that claims to be very democratic and free.” GMP Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson said the units would allow officers to “identify offenders, keep people safe and protect our communities”. BBC

