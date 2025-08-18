Scammers use AI to impersonate Sir Billy Connolly, Google Pixel 10 details leaked

Share



Sir Billy Connolly has warned fans that scammers are using artificial intelligence to impersonate him online. The Scottish comedian and actor – affectionately known as The Big Yin – said his wife Pamela Stephenson had also been targeted. In a message on his website, the 82-year-old said: “Dear friends, I have learned that, unfortunately, online scam artists are targeting my fans and supporters. “They are impersonating me, often reaching out to fans soliciting direct messaging. “They create multiple deceptive social media and email accounts, and there could well be criminal intent.” Sky News

Imagine if US President Donald Trump could flip a switch and turn off Europe’s internet. It may sound far-fetched, crazy even. But it’s a scenario that has been seriously discussed in tech industry and policy circles in recent months, as tensions with Washington have escalated, and concerns about the EU’s reliance on American technology have come to the fore. At the root of these concerns is the fact just three US giants – Google, Microsoft and Amazon – provide 70%, of Europe’s cloud-computing infrastructure, the scaffolding on which many online services depend. BBC

An artificial intelligence tool designed to speed up the discharge of patients is being trialled at a hospital trust in London. The platform completes documents needed to send fit patients home, potentially saving hours of delays and freeing up beds. Wes Streeting, the health secretary, said the tech will enable doctors to spend less time on paperwork and more time focused on care, cutting waiting times in the process. The platform, which is being piloted at Chelsea and Westminster NHS trust, extracts information from medical records, including diagnoses and test results. Guardian

Prospects for electric car sales look gloomy in the US after president Donald Trump’s government killed purchase incentives and ripped up legislation forcing carmakers to improve their average fuel consumption. But does that mean EVs are dead over there? The recent push by car makers to launch more EVs in the US is definitely going into reverse, believes General Motors. “I would be surprised if there aren’t fewer EV retailers or EV sellers in the next four to five years,” its CFO, Paul Jacobson, told the JP Morgan Auto Conference on 13 August. Autocar

It’s almost time for the next generation of Google Pixel phones – this year’s Made by Google event is scheduled for August 20, and we’re expecting full reveals for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold (the latter of which was teased in a recent video). The Pixel 10 series is slated to come with a handful of decent upgrades, some of which could push Google’s phones ahead of big-name rivals. Specifically, we’re expecting 60W fast charging for all models, a telephoto camera for the base Pixel 10, and maybe even an IP68 resistance rating for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Tech Radar



When the UK government announced the creation of the Alan Turing Institute in 2014 it promised a “fitting memorial” to the renowned computer scientist and artificial intelligence pioneer. More than a decade on, Britain’s leading AI institute is in turmoil as staff warn it may be in danger of collapse and ministers demand a shift in focus to defence and security work. “The ATI brand is well recognised internationally,” says Dame Wendy Hall, a professor of computer science at the University of Southampton. “If it ceases to be the national institute for AI and data science then we are at risk of weakening our international leadership in AI.” Guardian

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts