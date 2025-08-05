Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 tested to ‘near destruction’, Tesla UK sales fall nearly 60% in July

Share



In an extreme durability test, which you’ll find several of on his YouTube channel, JerryRigEverything seriously put Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable through its paces – a follow-up to a similar video involving the Galaxy Z Fold 7 about a week earlier. In the just under 9-minute video, Samsung’s phone is tortured, but we do learn some useful details. The outer screen is pretty hardy, standing up to significantly harder materials than the inner screen – which a particularly forceful fingernail scratch is able to create grooves in – and also withstanding direct heat from a lighter’s flame. The inner screen is left with a couple of permanent green damage marks after about 15 seconds of fire exposure. Tech Radar

Industry body data just released shows that just 987 new Teslas were registered in the UK in July, almost 60% less than the 2,462 registered in July 2024. This means Tesla’s UK market share shrank to 0.7% in July, from 1.67% a year ago. For 2025 to date, Tesla sales in the UK are 7% lower, during a year in which CEO Elon Musk has faced heavy criticism for his – now-soured – relationship with Donald Trump. Guardian

Spotify said on Monday it would increase monthly price of its premium individual subscription in select markets from September, as the Swedish streaming giant looks to improve margins. The company's shares jumped nearly 8%. They have gained about 40% so far this year. The subscription price will rise to 11.99 euros ($13.86) per month from 10.99 euros in markets including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. Reuters

The upcoming Google Pixel 10 will look strikingly familiar to its predecessor – that’s according to Google’s official Pixel 10 teaser – but a wave of early leaks suggests Google is preparing a slew of major upgrades to the phone’s internal hardware and AI capabilities. While the Pixel 10 series is expected to be officially unveiled at the Made by Google 2025 event on 20 August, the internet has already given us a comprehensive look at the new line-up, which is set to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Independent



BP has signalled an accelerated effort to bring down costs ahead, refusing to rule out further job losses as artificial intelligence (AI) technology helps drive efficiencies. The company, which revealed in January that it was to axe almost 8,000 workers and contractors globally as part of a cost-cutting plan, said alongside its second quarter results that it was to review its portfolio of businesses and examine its cost base again. BP is under pressure to grow profitability and investor value through a shareholder-driven refocus on oil and gas revenues. Sky News

The UK has been left behind in the cryptocurrency boom and is in danger of missing a second wave of demand, according to the former chancellor George Osborne. Osborne, who has an advisory role at the crypto exchange firm Coinbase, said the country already missed out on the first generation of crypto because the formerly sceptical US had embraced digital currencies under Donald Trump. “What I see makes me anxious. Far from being an early adopter, we have allowed ourselves to be left behind,” wrote Osborne in a Financial Times opinion piece.

