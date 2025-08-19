Nearly half of UK drivers have been wrongly fined on parking apps, research claims

Share



Nearly half of UK drivers have been wrongly fined while using a parking app, according to new research from temporary car insurance provider, Uswitch.

The findings highlight widespread frustration with the current fragmented system. The study reveals that 47% of UK drivers have received an incorrect fine after using a parking app, with a quarter (25%) claiming it has happened to them more than once.

The biggest source of frustration for over a third of drivers (35%) is the need to download and register for multiple apps just to park in different locations. Other common problems include app crashes, confusing interfaces and hidden service fees.

In response to these issues, a new national platform is being developed by the British Parking Association (BPA). This initiative, called the National Parking Platform (NPP), is designed to reduce driver confusion by allowing them to use a single, preferred parking app across all participating car parks nationwide.

The BPA is working with major app providers including RingGo, JustPark, and PayByPhone to create this unified system.

The platform is not a new app itself, but a digital hub that connects existing apps to a wider range of parking sites. This will allow drivers to pay for parking through their chosen app, regardless of which app a specific car park previously required.

The research indicates strong support for this solution, with almost three-quarters of UK drivers (72%) believing the NPP will have a positive impact. Half of all drivers surveyed stated their top demand for the new system is upfront pricing with no hidden fees. The NPP’s goal is to create a more streamlined and flexible parking experience, ultimately aiming to end the frustration and unfair fines currently plaguing UK motorists.

