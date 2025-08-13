Polestar 3 EV goes 581 miles on one charge, sets Guinness World Record

Share



The Polestar 3 has set a new world record for the longest distance travelled by an electric SUV on a single charge, completing a 581.3-mile journey on public roads in the UK.

The record-breaking run, which was achieved in a completely unmodified, factory-spec vehicle, shatters the car’s official WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) range of 438 miles by a significant 143 miles.

The attempt, carried out by a team of “professional efficiency” drivers on a variety of roads in eastern England, saw the long-range version of the Polestar 3, equipped with a 107kWh battery and a single motor, surpass the previous record of 569.64 miles. The car even managed to travel an additional eight miles after its battery readout hit 0%, demonstrating a buffer that could prove invaluable to drivers.

This achievement holds significant implications for a common barrier to electric vehicle (EV) adoption: “range anxiety.” Sam Clarke, one of the drivers, commented that the term is “rapidly diminishing” and that records like this show the true potential of modern EVs.

Unlike some other record attempts, this run was performed under real-world conditions, adhering to speed limits and driving on a mixed loop of A-roads, B-roads, and dual carriageways. This makes the accomplishment far more relevant to consumers, proving that with efficient driving, exceptional range is achievable outside of a controlled environment.

Certainly, the Polestar 3’s impressive efficiency of 5.1 miles per kilowatt-hour (mpkWh) is a testament to the advances in EV technology. This figure is on par with some small electric cars that weigh considerably less than the 2.4-tonne SUV. As EV technology continues to advance, records such as this serve to build public confidence and help to diminish lingering fears about an EV’s ability to cover long distances.

