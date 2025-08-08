OpenAI’s 03 model claims victory over Elon Musk’s Grok in AI chess tournament

Share



The intense rivalry between tech giants has moved to the chessboard, with The intense rivalry between tech giants has moved to the chessboard, with OpenAI’s o3 model emerging victorious in a recent AI chess tournament, defeating Elon Musk’s Grok in the final.

The competition, held on the Google-owned platform Kaggle, pitted large language models against each other to assess their reasoning and strategic capabilities, with OpenAI’s model remaining unbeaten throughout the event.

The tournament saw eight top-tier models, including Google’s Gemini, which secured a third-place finish, compete in a series of games.

While Grok initially appeared to be the strongest contender, its performance in the final was described by experts as “unrecognizable.” Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura noted during his livestream that Grok made a number of significant mistakes, including repeatedly losing its queen, which allowed o3 to secure a series of “convincing wins.”

The use of chess as a benchmark for AI progress has a long history. As a complex, rule-based strategy game, it has long been seen as the ultimate test of a machine’s ability to learn, reason, and plan to achieve a specific outcome. Landmark moments, such as IBM’s Deep Blue defeating chess champion Garry Kasparov in the 1990s and Google’s AlphaGo program conquering the game of Go, have historically marked significant advancements in computational power and artificial intelligence.

In this latest competition, the models were not specialized chess engines, but general-purpose AIs designed for everyday tasks. Therefore, their ability to perform in such a demanding game provides a powerful insight into their underlying intelligence and potential. The outcome adds fuel to the ongoing public feud between OpenAI’s co-founder Sam Altman and Elon Musk, as their companies continue to vie for the title of having the world’s most advanced AI chatbot.

