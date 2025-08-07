OpenAI share sale could value company at $500bn, ChatGPT-5 leaked

Share



OpenAI is reportedly in early talks about a sale of shares held by current and former employees that would value it at half a trillion dollars, overtaking Elon Musk’s SpaceX. If the transaction goes ahead, the value of the ChatGPT developer would rise by about two-thirds, from $300bn (£225bn). Musk’s rocket company is currently worth $350bn and is reportedly circling a $400bn price tag in a new fundraising. Bloomberg, which first reported the OpenAI talks, said existing investors, including Thrive Capital, have approached the company about buying employee shares. The Guardian

The next generation of ChatGPT, titled GPT-5, is expected to be revealed later today in an OpenAI livestream – but a leak on GitHub appears to have revealed everything the AI pioneers will unveil during the event. The leaked information appeared on GitHub, highlighting the different iterations of GPT-5, which is describe as “OpenAI’s most advanced model, offering major improvements in reasoning, code quality, and user experience.” The GitHub blog leak has since been taken down, but can be easily accessed via the Internet archive. Tech Radar

Donald Trump has announced 100% tariffs on computer chips and semiconductors made outside the US. The move threatens to increase the cost of electronics made outside the US, which covers everything from TVs and video game consoles to kitchen appliances and cars. No date has been set for when they might come into force. A previously announced hike of tariff rates on a range of global trading partners, ranging from 10% up to beyond 40%, comes into effect today. Sky News



After testing smart home gadgets daily, I’ve learned there are a few features I simply can’t live without. When it comes to the best security cameras, my number one must-have is simple – colour night vision. Luckily many models now have it, but some still don’t – and the difference is huge. Colour night vision helps you catch details you might otherwise miss and gives you a clear picture when reviewing footage, and I think it’s an absolute no‑brainer. That’s why I was so pleased to see TP-Link’s new security camera, the Tapo C660 Kit include it, and deliver it so well. T3.com

A new survey of broadband ISPs by Telegraph readers has handed out awards across several categories to Sky Broadband, EE and Plusnet, with the latter scooping wins across three categories. But neither BT, Vodafone, Virgin Media nor TalkTalk were deemed good enough to win anything, which is despite Virgin technically being the fastest provider. The survey itself was fairly small, collecting feedback from just 1,019 adult Telegraph readers. This explains why the results only focused on the market’s seven largest broadband providers. ISPreview

SoftBank made a net profit of $2.9bn in its first quarter boosted by its investment in Nvidia as Masayoshi Son’s technology group ploughs billions into artificial intelligence companies. The Tokyo-based tech conglomerate reported net income of ¥422bn ($2.9bn) in its fiscal first quarter ending in June, beating analysts’ expectations of closer to ¥128bn, according to LSEG data. FT.com

The latest iOS 26 beta includes imagery that confirms Apple’s work on a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, which is set to come out this fall. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found an Apple Watch image with a resolution that does not correspond to any current Apple Watch models.



The image suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 could have a slightly larger display size, with a display resolution of 422 x 514. The current Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a 410 x 502 resolution. MacRumors

