OpenAI launches freely available AI models, Unitree unveils new Quadruped Robot

OpenAI is taking on Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta and Chinese rival DeepSeek by launching its own freely available artificial intelligence models. The ChatGPT developer has announced two “open weight” large language models, which are free to download and can be customised by developers. Meta’s Llama models are available on a similar basis, and OpenAI’s move marks a departure from ChatGPT, which is based on a “closed” model that cannot be customised. Guardian

All police forces investigating grooming gangs in England and Wales will be given access to new AI tools to help speed up their investigations. The artificial intelligence tools are already thought to have saved officers in 13 forces more than £20m and 16,000 hours of investigation time. The apps can translate large amounts of text in foreign languages from mobile phones seized by police, and analyse a mass of digital data to find patterns and relationships between suspects. Sky News

Google is set to take the wraps off the latest additions to its Pixel lineup in just a couple weeks, but some devices might not be available at launch. A new report from WinFuture suggests that Google is having “supply chain problems” that could push back the release of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2A until October 9th, 2025. That means that, following the Made by Google event on August 20th, users might only be able to purchase the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The Verge



If someone were casting a robot action hero movie and they didn’t want a humanoid (or Arnold Schwarzenegger), they might hire the all-new Unitree A2. This quadruped robot can run, jump, climb, scamper down hills, tumble, carry a heavy load, and, yes, as depicted in the promo video, smash through a plate of glass. All that’s missing here is the blockbuster action movie soundtrack. With a max speed of 11.2mph, the new A2 is something of a landmark in quadrupeds, outrunning the standard Robo Dynamics Spot robot by almost 8 miles per hour. Tech Radar

Ads on YouTube should be vetted like those on traditional TV to protect users from content such as scams, promotion of diet pills and fake celebrity endorsements, the Lib Dems have said. The party wants more YouTube ads to be screened for potentially harmful content before they appear on the platform and for media regulator Ofcom to issue fines. Last week, Ofcom’s annual report found that YouTube had overtaken ITV to become the UK’s second most-watched media service behind the BBC. BBC

Labour should scrap its ban on the sale of new petrol cars by 2030 amid growing concerns over the shift to electric vehicles, the boss of a British engineering giant has said. Liam Butterworth, the chief executive of London-listed Dowlais, a car parts supplier, has urged Sir Keir Starmer to review the “impossible” target to ensure the UK isn’t out of step with the rest of Europe and America. He said the Government must relax the ban in response to escalating turmoil across the auto industry, which has recently seen UK car production fall to its lowest level since 1952. Telegraph



Volkswagen is planning the axe the Touareg, drawing a line under one of its most upmarket nameplates. Insiders have told Autocar it will cease to be produced in 2026, leaving the recently introduced Tayron as Volkswagen’s largest SUV model in the UK. First launched in 2002, the premium SUV was developed alongside the original Porsche Cayenne, sharing the same platform. Autocar

