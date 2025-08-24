OpenAI boss discussed plans to give UK residents premium access to AI tool, 15.8 million PayPal accounts at risk

Share

The boss of the firm behind ChatGPT and the UK technology secretary discussed a multibillion-pound deal to give the entire country premium access to the AI tool, the Guardian has learned. Sam Altman, a co-founder of OpenAI, talked to Peter Kyle about a potential agreement to give UK residents access to its advanced product. According to two sources with direct knowledge of the meeting, the idea was floated as part of a broader discussion in San Francisco about opportunities for collaboration between OpenAI and the UK. Guardian

So, the Made by Google showcase was… interesting to say the least, but amid the stilted celebrity cameos and general chaotic energy of Jimmy Fallon, we were given our first proper look at the Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. And, if you couldn’t tell from Fallon’s excited yells during the reveal segment (I can still hear him calling out “IP SIXTY EIGHT!”), the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first folding phone to achieve an IP68 rating against dust and water ingress. This means the Google’s new folding phone is able to survive submersion in freshwater, and is totally dust sealed. Tech Radar



A hacker going by the name Chucky_BF has allegedly stolen details for 15.8 million PayPal accounts and is selling them on an internet forum at a bargain price of just $750 USD. The treasure trove of data, which is being stored in a TXT file, is said to be 1.1 GB in size. However, the authenticity of the PayPal data has not yet been confirmed. You can see a screenshot of the offer in this social media post . According to the hacker, the PayPal passwords are available in plain text and the email addresses of these PayPal accounts originate from Gmail, Yahoo!, Hotmail, and various country-specific domains. PC World

When Sony released its latest version of Astro Bot last year it allowed gamers playing as the cute white robot to unlock bots in various guises, from the fungus-infected zombie in The Last of Us to the knife-wielding mercenary seen in Metal Gear Solid. The merging of characters — intended to celebrate the 30-year history of the PlayStation console — is symbolic of an accelerating multibillion-dollar effort to squeeze more out of the Japanese tech giant’s vast gaming empire. FT.com

Artificial Intelligence turns 70 years old next year, but the birthday celebrations may be muted. The stock market is braced for a crash: a rerun of the dramatic collapse in confidence that ended the dotcom bubble overnight. The market hasn’t fallen so far or so fast yet, but the three assumptions that have underpinned the current AI boom now look very dubious. The first is that generative AI will yield productivity and efficiency gains for businesses which will be reflected across the economy. The second, that a handful of clever AI companies will benefit greatly from this. And the third is that any setbacks are temporary, and AI will just keep getting better and better. Telegraph

