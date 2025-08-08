Open AI unveils GPT-5, claiming ‘PhD-level expertise’

Share



OpenAI has officially launched its next-generation AI chatbot, GPT-5, with CEO Sam Altman touting it as a significant leap forward for artificial intelligence.

Billed as “smarter, faster, and more useful,” the new model is said to possess “PhD-level” expertise in a wide range of subjects, from complex coding tasks to nuanced writing.

The release of GPT-5 intensifies the competitive race in the AI sector, arriving shortly after Elon Musk’s claims that his Grok chatbot is “better than PhD level in everything.” However, Altman is confident that GPT-5 represents a genuine new era.

He drew a compelling comparison to its predecessors, stating that while GPT-3 felt like a high school student and GPT-4 like a college student, GPT-5 is the first model that “really feels like talking to an expert in any topic.”

A key focus of the new model is a significant reduction in “hallucinations”—the phenomenon where AI generates fabricated answers. Altman claims that GPT-5 is designed to be more honest, less deceptive, and provides more accurate responses.

OpenAI is also highlighting the model’s improved reasoning capabilities, with answers that can show detailed workings, logic and inference. For coders, the model is being pitched as a highly proficient assistant capable of creating entire software applications.

Despite the hype, not everyone is convinced. Professor Carissa Véliz of the Institute for Ethics in AI suggested the launch’s grand claims might be “mostly marketing,” and Gaia Marcus of the Ada Lovelace Institute emphasized the growing gap between AI capabilities and the urgent need for comprehensive regulation.

OpenAI is making the new model available to all users, allowing the public to determine if it truly lives up to its creator’s claims.

