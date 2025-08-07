Omoda E5 electric SUV gets upgraded battery and longer range

Share

Less than a year after its UK debut, Chinese brand Omoda has introduced significant updates to its award-winning electric SUV, the Omoda E5.

The 2025 model year (MY25) E5 now features a more powerful battery, an extended driving range and enhanced charging capabilities, aiming to further solidify its position in the competitive EV market.

A key improvement for the MY25 Omoda E5 is the introduction of a new 61 kWh battery from CATL, offering improved energy density. This upgrade boosts the vehicle’s WLTP-estimated range to 267 miles. Charging has also been made more efficient, with DC charging rates now at a faster 130 kW and AC charging at 10.3 kW. The integrated charging rates have also been enhanced to 80 kW and 9.9 kW, respectively.

To optimize efficiency, particularly in challenging climates, the E5 Noble trim now comes standard with a new heat pump. This feature helps maintain an optimal driving range even in cold UK weather. The comfort and usability of the electric SUV have also been addressed, with a new adjustable passenger seat making the interior more versatile.

Mechanically, both the E5 and its petrol counterpart, the Omoda 5, have received upgrades to their front suspension geometry and a new electric steering setup for a more dynamic driving experience. The brakes have also been refreshed to improve overall safety.

The Omoda E5 Knight model starts from £33,065, while the Noble trim is priced from £34,565. Both are now available through Omoda’s network of over 75 dealerships.

