Ofcom report reveals most and least complained about telecoms providers

According to a new Ofcom report, complaints about major UK landline, mobile, broadband, and pay-TV providers remained stable in the first quarter of 2025.

The data, which covers the period from January to March, highlights which companies are struggling with customer service and which ones are leading the industry in satisfaction.

Once again, TalkTalk was identified as the most complained-about broadband provider, maintaining its complaint levels from the previous quarter. In contrast, Plusnet received the fewest complaints in the broadband category.

For landline services, both EE and TalkTalk were the most complained-about providers, with TalkTalk seeing a rise in customer complaints. Utility Warehouse distinguished itself by generating the fewest landline complaints.

In the mobile sector, O2, Three, and iD Mobile were the subject of the most complaints. Customers of O2 were particularly unhappy with how their complaints were handled, while Three users cited issues with billing and pricing. iD Mobile’s complaints were primarily related to faults and service problems. At the other end of the spectrum, EE, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile, and Vodafone were the least complained-about mobile providers.

Finally, in the pay-TV market, Virgin Media received the most complaints, largely due to issues with complaint handling. Sky and TalkTalk were the pay-TV providers with the fewest complaints during this period. The report’s findings suggest a mixed performance across the board, with some companies such as TalkTalk struggling with customer satisfaction in multiple service areas.

