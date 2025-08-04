O2 Daisy promises to make ‘every business better’

Share



O2 Daisy has officially launched, promising to “make every business better” and provide a unified solution for companies of all sizes.

Formed from the merger of Virgin Media O2 Business and the Daisy Group, the new entity instantly becomes the country’s second-largest provider of solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

The new company aims to simplify the complex world of business communications by acting as a single, comprehensive “one-stop shop.” It combines Virgin Media O2’s extensive fixed and mobile networks with the Daisy Group’s expertise and agile platforms, offering a full suite of services under one roof.

This includes a wide range of digital-first solutions, such as high-speed connectivity, managed IT services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and even 5G Private Networks. The company has a significant footprint, with hubs across the country, from London to Sheffield, to serve its hundreds of thousands of customers.

Headed by CEO Jo Bertram and Chairman Matthew Riley, the new leadership team has expressed ambitious goals for the venture. “Today we start on our mission to shake up the market and provide the technology needed to make every business better,” said Bertram. “By bringing together two experienced teams and supercharging them with scaled networks, agile systems and comprehensive products, we’re ready to deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers.”

Matthew Riley echoed this sentiment, highlighting the critical role of technology in business growth. “In a fast-changing world, growth is inextricably linked to the ability to access world-class IT and communications infrastructure,” he stated. “Driven by the entrepreneurial spirit we’re known for, O2 Daisy will revolutionise the telecommunications and IT landscape, by creating connectivity offerings fit for UK businesses of all sizes.”

With annual pro forma revenues of approximately £1.4 billion, O2 Daisy is poised to be a major player in shaping the future of digital connectivity and IT services for British businesses. While the company will continue to operate under its existing brands during an initial integration period, further updates on its unified brand and services are expected in the coming months.

