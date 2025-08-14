Nissan Qashqai e-Power travels from Land’s End to John O’Groats on single tank

Share

A new Nissan Qashqai e-POWER has successfully completed the entire length of the UK on a single tank of fuel, demonstrating, what the manufacturer claims, is a major breakthrough in hybrid technology.

Engineers from Nissan Technical Centre Europe drove the vehicle from Land’s End to John O’Groats, covering 837 miles (1,347 km). In a testament to the car’s efficiency, the team finished the two-day journey with an additional 100 miles (160 km) of range still remaining in the tank.

The car achieved a best-in-class fuel economy of 75 MPG, significantly surpassing the 67.35 MPG figure set by the original Qashqai diesel in a similar challenge back in 2007, despite having a smaller fuel tank.

The feat is possible due to Nissan’s unique e-POWER system. Unlike traditional hybrids, the Qashqai’s petrol engine doesn’t directly drive the wheels. Instead, it acts as a generator, producing electricity to power an electric motor that, in turn, drives the wheels. This design, claims Nissan, allows for a smooth, quiet, and responsive ride – akin to a fully electric vehicle – while retaining the convenience of refuelling with petrol.

David Moss, Senior Vice President of R&D for Nissan AMIEO, praised the achievement, stating: “The new e-POWER now delivers best-in-class driving performance, fuel economy and emissions.”

The achievement signals a new era for electrified vehicles, proving that the range capabilities of a diesel car can be combined with the refinement and driving feel of an EV. The new e-POWER Qashqai is built in Sunderland, UK, and is expected to reach markets across Europe in the coming months.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts