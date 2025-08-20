MIT report shows most AI investments making zero return, White House launches TikTok account

Share



“When will the internet bubble burst?” the cover story of Barron’s asked on March 20, 2000. “That unpleasant popping sound is likely to be heard before the end of this year.” Now, some on Wall Street fear that “unpleasant popping sound” may be imminent for the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. On Tuesday, tech stocks suffered a shock sell-off after a report from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers warned that the vast majority of AI investments were yielding “zero return” for businesses. Telegraph

Police investigating the death of French streamer Raphaël Graven say they have interviewed a number of people and seized equipment and videos. Raphaël Graven, also known as Jeanpormanove, was known for videos on the platform Kick in which he endured apparent violence and humiliation. He was found dead at a residence in a village north of the southern French city of Nice on Monday. On Tuesday, French government minister Clara Chappaz described Mr Graven’s death as an “absolute horror” adding he had been “humiliated” for months. BBC



The White House launched an official TikTok account on Tuesday, as Donald Trump continues to permit the Chinese-owned platform to operate in the US despite a law requiring its sale. “America we are BACK! What’s up TikTok?” read a caption on the account’s first post, a 27-second clip, on the popular video-sharing app. The account had about 4,500 followers an hour after posting the video. Trump’s personal account on TikTok, meanwhile, has 15.1 million followers, though his last post was on 5 November 2024 – election day. The Guardian

How many times have you started to write a text in iOS’s Messages app and then left it for later, only to forget who you were messaging and what you were saying a few hours down the line? It’s a common occurrence, but iOS 26 includes a new feature that will make it much easier to find those unfinished texts – and it’s almost shocking Apple hasn’t implemented it sooner. If you’re running the iOS 26 public beta, you’ll now be able to filter your texts by draft status. Tech Radar

Microsoft’s head of artificial intelligence (AI) has warned that digital chatbots are fuelling a “flood” of delusion and psychosis. Mustafa Suleyman, the British entrepreneur who leads Microsoft’s AI efforts, admitted he was growing “more and more concerned” about the “psychosis risk” of chatbots after reports of users experiencing mental breakdowns when using ChatGPT. He also said he feared these problems would not be “limited to those who are already at risk of mental health issues” and would spread delusions to the general population. Telegraph



An AI start-up which claims to act as an ‘immune system’ for software has landed $17m (£12.6m) in initial funding from backers including the ventures arm of Alphabet-owned Google. Sky News has learnt that Phoebe, which uses AI agents to continuously monitor and respond to live system data in order to identify and fix software glitches, will announce this week one of the largest seed funding rounds for a UK-based company this year. The funding is led by GV – formerly Google Ventures – and Cherry Ventures, and will be announced to coincide with the public launch of Phoebe’s platform. Sky News

