Mercedes-Benz previews bold grille design for GLC EV, Aussie AI expert turns down $1bn offer from Meta

Mercedes-Benz will introduce a bold new chrome grille design that will feature on its next-generation of electric vehicles, starting with the new electric GLC SUV that will be revealed at next month’s Munich motor show. The new front-end design, which has been previewed with a teaser image, reinvents the classic radiator grille design that has featured on nearly every combustion-engined Mercedes model. The new electric GLC, which is in effect a successor to the EQC, will sit alongside the existing combustion-engined version and is the first in a major product offensive by Mercedes-Benz as it abandons dedicated model names for its EVs. Autocar

An Australian artificial intelligence expert has reportedly turned down a staggering billion-dollar offer from Mark Zuckerberg‘s Meta. Andrew Tulloch, a University of Sydney graduate who grew up in Perth, spent more than a decade working at Facebook‘s parent company before joining rival OpenAI. In February, Tulloch co-founded AI start-up Thinking Machines Lab with former OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati. The company is now reportedly valued at US$12 billion (A$18.5 billion). Daily Mail



The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are selling like hot cakes, as people seem to be finally impressed by Samsung’s thin and light foldable phones. However, there is some bad news for Samsung, as a truck containing thousands of those phones was reportedly stolen in London, UK. According to a report from Yonhap News TV (via @UniverseIce), a truck containing the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was stolen from London’s Heathrow Airport after arriving at the airport and being moved to a warehouse. The vehicle reportedly contained phones worth $10.6 million (£7.9 million). SamMobile SpaceX has successfully delivered a new team of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) in a short 15-hour trip. The four US, Russian and Japanese astronauts pulled up in their SpaceX capsule after launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre. Their arrival brought the current number of people at the station to 11. While a 15-hour trip is considered speedy by US standards, the Russians hold the record for the fastest trip to the space station – a lightning-fast three hours. Sky News Plaud is an advanced notetaker that uses Artificial Intelligence to transcribe voice notes from meetings, lectures or calls and provides summaries and insights. It comes in the form of two physical recording devices and has a subscription mode for the amount of audio you can process. So what makes it different to the free options on the market. Having used various note takers and transcription tools over the years, I tried Plaud AI on my meetings over the last week and found that it far outperformed other options. T3.com

Amazon has dropped a huge 81% discount on a ‘stylish’ smartwatch designed to withstand the elements in its latest tech deal. The Atheewon S10 Military Smart Watch has been slashed from £159.99 to £29.99 – a £130 price cut – with more than 1,000 shoppers taking advantage of the deal in the past month. According to the brand, this ‘rugged’ watch is designed to endure tough environments and exposure to the elements. Crafted with shockproof, drop-resistant and scratch-resistant materials, it’s ideal for using on outdoor adventures or during training. Devon Live

