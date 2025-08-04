Limited Edition Volkswagen ID.3 GTX ‘Fire & Ice’ on sale from £48,000

Share

Volkswagen is set to release a new special-edition electric vehicle that pays tribute to a beloved classic: the 1990s Golf Mk2 Fire and Ice.

The new ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice reimagines the cult classic for the modern age, claims the manufacturer, combining nostalgic design cues with high-performance electric technology. In a nod to the original’s debut year, production will be strictly limited to just 1,990 units worldwide.

Developed in collaboration with the luxury sports fashion brand BOGNER, the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice is described as a ‘blend of automotive design and high-fashion sensibility’. The car’s most striking feature is its exclusive ultra-violet metallic paint, a hue reminiscent of its legendary predecessor.

This “hot and cold” theme is continued with a geometric “F+I” pattern on the C-pillar and a distinctive two-tone interior featuring ‘Flame red’ and ‘Floxal blue’ accents. The sports seats, inspired by BOGNER’s down jacket designs, are quilted and feature the FIRE+ICE logo.



Beyond its appearance, the vehicle offers serious performance. It shares its credentials with the ID.3 GTX Performance model, boasting a powerful 326 PS motor that generates 545 Nm of torque.

This allows the car to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.7 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 124 mph. The car is powered by a 79 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a WLTP range of 367 miles.

Volkswagen has also equipped the limited edition with a number of exclusive features, including 20-inch Locarno alloy wheels, tinted LED tail lights, and unique puddle lights that project a ‘fire’ on the passenger side and ‘ice’ on the driver’s side.

The ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice will be available to order in the UK from August 7th, 2025, with a price of £48,360. This limited-run model offers both a powerful performance and a slice of Volkswagen history for a new generation of electric car enthusiasts.

