KPop Demon Hunters becomes Netflix’s most watched movie, SpaceX’s Starship pulls off successful flight

Share



KPop Demon Hunters has climbed “up, up, up” Netflix’s charts to become its most viewed movie ever, the streaming platform says. Since its release in June, the animated musical has been watched more than 236 million times, overtaking the action comedy Red Notice to take the top spot. It is the latest in a series of chart-topping achievements by the film, which has become a surprise global hit. Songs from the movie have also been some of the most-streamed online on Spotify, while the track Golden hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month. BBC

SpaceX has successfully launched its biggest ever rocket, named Starship, from Texas after a year of mishaps. Elon Musk’s flagship spacecraft, which has been earmarked for future missions to the moon and Mars, took off just after 6.30pm local time on Tuesday. It launched into orbit and deployed eight dummy satellites before splashing down as planned in the Indian Ocean. The aim was to test the 403ft-tall ship’s new heat shield tiles and satellite deployment abilities, among hundreds of other upgrades from past iterations. Sky News



Mark your calendar – Apple has officially announced its annual September launch event for Tuesday 9th September at 10AM Pacific Time (6PM BST / 3AM AEST the following day). The event will stream live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, combining in-person attendance with global broadcast access. The event’s “Awe dropping” strap provides very little to go on (beyond Apple’s usual hype, at least), though there’s little doubt that the new iPhone 17 series will be the star of the show. WhatHiFi

Google has updated its Gemini AI image generation tool with a build that caused a stir after it was released under the code name Nano Bananas. The upgrade, technically called Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, lets users generate images through voice and text prompts, including swapping out participants in a photo, changing what they are wearing, or merging people from real images with new backgrounds. Google formally released it on Tuesday, though only via the Gemini mobile app, with the web version not getting all the new capabilities yet. The Register

Huawei is gearing up to unveil the Watch GT 6 series on September 19 with an event in Paris – exactly one year after the GT 5 series arrived. Today, the company shared the first teaser for the new watch. It’s a short teaser that shows cycling, free diving, trail running, downhill skiing and golfing. Those aren’t exactly new, not really. For example, the Huawei GT 5 supported over 100 sports modes, including advanced tracking for runners with routes on a map and running form analysis. GSM Arena

Elon Musk has said he is willing to fund legal action against “corrupt officials” who he claims covered up the crimes of grooming gangs. Writing on X, the US tech billionaire said he would donate to help cases against those who “aided and abetted the rape of Britain”. He wrote: “I would like to help fund legal actions against corrupt officials who aided and abetted the rape of Britain, per the official government inquiry.” Telegraph

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts