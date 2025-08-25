iPhone 17 will be available in orange, Apple’s three year plan including foldable iPhone

Share

Apple will offer the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in a new orange color, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. Gurman made the claim in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, adding that the new iPhone 17 Air – replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – will come in a new light blue color. We’ve heard multiple rumors about a new iPhone 17 Pro color being a shade of orange. The color has previously been described as having a copper finish. Dummy models have appeared that supposedly feature all the shades that Apple has chosen for its high-end smartphones. The other colors these have included are black, white, and dark blue. MacRumors

Next month, Apple is rumored to debut a slimmed-down iPhone Air, breaking from the small design tweaks and spec bumps that have become routine at its launch events. The three-year plan will see its hardware change to mesh with the new Liquid Glass design in its next iOS update, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman highlighted in his latest newsletter over the weekend. It also includes the launch of the book-style foldable iPhone in 2026 that’s been rumored for months with curved glass around the entire device and very thin bezels in celebration of the device’s 20th anniversary in 2027. The Verge

Google opened a new chapter in the Pixel phone story – the first models with TSMC-made chipsets are up for pre-order. Three of the new models will start shipping next week, the foldable won’t be out until early October. The prices are the same as last year, which is great – even better, Amazon throws in gift cards with pre-orders. The Google Pixel 10 is the first vanilla model to have a telephoto lens. However, it loses the large 1/1.31” sensor in the main and the high-resolution ultra-wide of the Pixel 9. GSM Arena



Alyce Rocha makes her living working from home – but she doesn’t have a normal nine-to-five. Forget endless Teams meetings, she’s spent recent weeks living the (virtual) life of an ambitious Mafia upstart in 1900s Sicily. Such is life as a video game streamer. Known online as Alyska, she has made gaming her full-time career, by broadcasting herself playing games live, to her combined 585,000 followers. The appeal, she says, is “sharing an experience together”. “If you’ve played the game yourself then you want to see someone else’s reaction,” she tells the BBC’s Woman’s Hour. BBC

Reports of a Nintendo Direct have circulated for weeks. Now, Switch Force has suggested that a presentation will be held in September. Sources have told VGC that a Nintendo Direct presentation is in fact planned for mid-September. It’s also worth noting that aside from 2024, a Nintendo Direct has been held virtually every September since the Nintendo Direct presentations began. Notably, if the reported September 12 date is accurate, it would be 1 day before the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. VGC

Japan has opened its first osmotic power plant, in the south-western city of Fukuoka. Only the second power plant of its type in the world, it is expected to generate about 880,000 kilowatt hours of electricity each year – enough to help power a desalination plant that supplies fresh water to the city and neighbouring areas. While it is still an emerging technology being used only on a modest scale as yet, it does have an advantage over some other renewable energies in that it is available around the clock. It relies simply on the mixing of fresh and salt water, so the energy flow can continue day and night, providing a steady source of electricity. Guardian

