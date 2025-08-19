iPhone 17 Air tipped to be one of the thinnest smartphones

Share



Apple is poised to take the lead in the ultra-slim smartphone race with its upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which new leaked photos (see below) suggest could be the thinnest phone on the market.

The device is expected to be even slimmer than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures a sleek 5.8mm.

Dummy unit photos shared by tipster @theonecid on social media reveal the iPhone 17 Air appearing noticeably thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

While the difference in thickness may seem minimal on paper, with rumours putting the iPhone at 5.44mm, 5.5mm, or 5.65mm, the visual comparison is striking.

However, the pursuit of extreme thinness appears to come with some compromises. While the body of the phone is exceptionally svelte, the leaked images also indicate that the iPhone 17 Air’s camera lens might protrude slightly more than its Samsung counterpart.

Be honest, S25 Edge or iPhone 17 Air? 👀 pic.twitter.com/F81O7Q1WeI — CID (@theonecid) August 17, 2025

The commitment to a thinner design is also rumoured to affect the phone’s functionality. To achieve its slim profile, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have just a single camera lens on the back, a departure from the dual lenses anticipated on the standard iPhone 17 model. Additionally, it is speculated that the device will be equipped with a smaller battery, requiring users to sacrifice battery life for its sleek design.

Despite these potential trade-offs, the iPhone 17 Air represents a strategic move by Apple to redefine the design aesthetic for its phones. For consumers, the choice will now extend beyond features and performance to include a new level of form factor, with the iPhone 17 Air catering specifically to those who prioritize a lightweight, minimalist feel.

This new device, expected to be unveiled alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 line in early September, could give users a new and compelling option in the crowded smartphone market.

