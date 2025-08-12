iOS 26 Beta 6 brings new ringtones and key UI changes

Share

Apple has released the sixth developer beta for its upcoming mobile operating system, iOS 26, signalling that the software is nearing its public release.

While major features are largely locked down, the latest beta introduces several notable changes, including a controversial reversal of a user interface tweak and a surprise addition of new ringtones.

One of the most talked-about updates in this beta is the introduction of a new set of ringtones, all variations of the “reflection” theme. The “Dreamer” ringtone has already gained significant attention on social media, with early users praising its quality and suggesting it might encourage them to use sound alerts more often.

In a move that addresses significant user feedback, Apple has also reverted a controversial change to the Camera app. In earlier betas, the swipe gesture to switch camera modes had been altered, breaking the muscle memory of many users.

While Apple initially offered a “Classic Mode” toggle in settings to fix the issue, beta 6 has completely removed this option and restored the original swipe direction. This decision suggests Apple chose to avoid a major user interface battle and has prioritized user familiarity and comfort.

iOS 26 beta 6 brings new animations when opening and closing apps pic.twitter.com/u2BiXZDVTg — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 11, 2025

The latest beta also refines the new “Liquid Glass” user interface with subtle tweaks to improve readability and visual effects. Users will now notice more color dispersion as they navigate between app tabs and new animations when opening and closing apps (see screen grab above).

Additionally, a new onboarding experience has been introduced to guide users through the key features and design changes of iOS 26. Overall, reports indicate that this beta is faster and more stable than previous versions, suggesting Apple is on track for a public launch in September.

