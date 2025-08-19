Intel shares surge after Softbank’s $2 billion investment

Share

Intel’s stock saw a significant jump after Japanese tech giant Softbank announced it would purchase a $2 billion stake in the US chipmaker.

The news, which sent Intel shares up by more than 5% in after-hours trading, comes as the company navigates a period of intense scrutiny and competition.

Under the deal, Softbank will acquire shares at a price of $23 per share. In a joint statement, the companies emphasized their mutual commitment to “advanced technology and semiconductor innovation in the United States.”

The announcement follows reports that the Trump administration is also in discussions to acquire a stake in Intel by converting government grants into shares, a move analysts have described as a potential “lifeline” for the company.

Political scientist Sarah Bauerle Danzman noted this signals a “major escalation” in the government’s attempt to reshape its role in the private sector.

The interest from both a major private investor and the US government underscores Intel’s strategic importance. While Intel remains one of the few US firms capable of large-scale, high-end semiconductor manufacturing, it has lost ground to global rivals like Samsung and TSMC.

According to Dan Sheehan of Telos Wealth Advisors, Softbank’s investment serves as a “clear vote of confidence” in Intel’s turnaround efforts. He added that the government’s interest is a clear sign that Washington is determined to protect the domestic chip supply chain and position Intel at the center of the AI and national security landscape.

