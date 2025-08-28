Honor Magic V5 unveiled as world’s thinnest foldable with record-breaking durability

Share



At an event in central London attended by Tech Digest, Chinese tech company Honor officially unveiled its latest flagship foldable smartphone, the £1699 Honor Magic V5.

The Honor Magic V5 is a showcase of both advanced design and robust performance, Honor believes. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, which Honor states delivers the “best performance, camera quality, battery life” and other features ever offered by an Honor phone.

The device also features deep integration with Google Gemini, which it is hoped will unlock new levels of mobile productivity and AI-first experiences.

Durability is a key feature of the new phone, and Honor went to great lengths to prove it. The company announced that the Magic V5 has earned a Guinness World Record for the “heaviest weight lifted by a suspended foldable smartphone”. The phone’s hinge lifted 104kg in a public display of its strength.

The phone’s camera system is designed to provide professional-level photography. The rear camera array includes a 50MP main camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The cameras are enhanced by the AI Honor Image Engine, which enables features including AI Super Zoom and Motion Sensing Capture.

For battery life, the device packs a large 5820mAh battery, a notable size for such a thin device. The company claims that it can provide an average of 15 hours of normal use.

The Honor Magic V5 will be available in the UK for £1,699.99 for the 16GB+512GB model. The phone is available in several colours including Ivory White, Premium Black and Dawn Gold. The launch event also featured other products, including the Honor Magic Book Art 14 laptop and Magic Pad 3 web tablet, as part of the company’s strategy to build a comprehensive AI device ecosystem.

