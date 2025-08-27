Half of UK adults fear AI’s impact on their jobs

Share





A new poll reveals that over half of UK adults (51%) are concerned about artificial intelligence either taking their jobs or altering their terms and conditions.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC), which commissioned the survey, is calling for a “step change” in the country’s approach to the technology.

The poll, which surveyed 2,600 adults, found that these worries are particularly prevalent among younger workers, with nearly two-thirds (62%) of those aged 25 to 34 expressing concern. The findings come as major employers, including BT, Amazon, and Microsoft, announce that advances in AI could lead to job cuts.

Despite the current slowdown in the UK’s job market, which economists do not directly link to a rise in AI, the TUC believes it is crucial to proactively manage the technology’s rollout.

The union body argues that AI can be beneficial, but only if workers and unions are involved in its deployment. Half of the respondents (50%) agreed, stating they want a say in how AI is used in the workplace, rather than leaving it solely to businesses. The TUC is proposing that billions of pounds in public funding for AI research and development should be tied to conditions that ensure workers are not replaced.

The union also wants to secure a “digital dividend” for employees from productivity gains, through improved pay, better conditions, and opportunities for reskilling. The TUC’s assistant general secretary, Kate Bell, warned that without these safeguards, the AI revolution could lead to “rampant inequality” and degraded working conditions.

