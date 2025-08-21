Half of British shoppers now use AI, study finds

Share



A new study has found that over half of British consumers, approximately 55%, are now using AI chatbots to assist with their online shopping.

The research, conducted by the e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend, reveals a significant shift in consumer behaviour as technologies such as ChatGPT become a key part of the purchasing journey.

The report, based on a survey of over 1,000 UK shoppers, highlights several ways people are leveraging AI to make more informed decisions. Over a third of those surveyed (34%) are using the tools for general product research, while more than a quarter (28%) ask for specific product recommendations.

A further fifth (19%) rely on AI to help them find the best deals. The convenience of these tools is a major draw, with one in four shoppers (26%) believing that AI provides better recommendations than a traditional Google search and a further 27% finding the experience less overwhelming.

However, the rapid adoption of AI for shopping is not without its concerns. The report found that a significant number of Brits remain cautious, with almost a third (32%) stating they would not trust an AI tool to complete a purchase on their behalf.

Cybersecurity is also a major worry, as 42% of consumers believe these tools pose privacy and data security risks. Furthermore, 37% of people expressed concern that AI is removing the human element from the shopping experience.

Marty Bauer, a retail and e-commerce expert at Omnisend, acknowledged this growing consumer anxiety. “While millions appear to be turning to AI to simplify the shopping experience, many are rightly concerned that this technology is getting too close to our wallets,” Bauer said. He noted that AI can act like a personal shopper, but the level of trust required for full adoption will take time to earn.

With major shopping events like Black Friday and the Christmas sales period approaching, Omnisend anticipates that AI will become an even more crucial tool for consumers. The findings indicate that while AI’s role in product discovery is booming, retailers must address consumer fears about security and personal data if they hope to gain full trust.

