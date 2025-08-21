Google launches Pixel 10 with AI tools, increasing reports of ‘AI psychosis’

Share

Google’s latest Gemini AI upgrades attempt to anticipate what useful information you made need from your life to address a potential issue, make you a better photographer, or become your personalised health and sleep coach. Shipping on the just-announced Pixel 10 Android phones, the new Magic Cue feature enables the chatbot to comb through your digital life and pull up relevant information on your phone just when you need it. The feature is part of a series of artificial intelligence upgrades for the newly announced Pixel 10, 10 Pro and 10 Pro Fold phones. Each has the new Tensor G5 chip, which runs Magic Cue and other AI tools locally on a device. Guardian

There are increasing reports of people suffering “AI psychosis”, Microsoft’s head of artificial intelligence (AI), Mustafa Suleyman, has warned. In a series of posts on X, he wrote that “seemingly conscious AI” – AI tools which give the appearance of being sentient – are keeping him “awake at night” and said they have societal impact even though the technology is not conscious in any human definition of the term. “There’s zero evidence of AI consciousness today. But if people just perceive it as conscious, they will believe that perception as reality,” he wrote. BBC

A taxpayer has been scolded by a judge for using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot to fight his £13,000 tax case. Marc Gunnarsson appealed after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) chased him for self-employment support payments totalling £12,918, which he had claimed during the pandemic. Mr Gunnarsson, who represented himself at the Upper Tribunal, used AI to help with his written submissions, but the chatbot “hallucinated” non-existent cases. HMRC noticed the three fictitious tribunal decisions when reading through his skeleton argument, which was submitted the day before the hearing.

Apple has several new devices in the works, and some are slated to be revealed next month at the company’s big iPhone 17 launch event. However, Apple isn’t just thinking about the next batch of devices — the firm also has future models in its vision. According to a report from MacRumors, Apple is working to add Touch ID to future Apple Watch models. The publication found mention of the feature in some internal code. Based on what it saw, the feature could be included in the 2026 Apple Watch models, which are essentially right around the corner. TomsGuide



Vauxhall has joined the Gran Turismo franchise with its new Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept. It’ll be shown in the metal at the Munich Motor Show in September, and available to drive in the racing game soon after. But this isn’t just some far-fetched concept. As its name implies, this is a vision of the all-new Vauxhall Corsa supermini that’s due to arrive in 2027, and of that car’s potential high-performance GSE derivative. The concept takes the form of a three-door hatchback, with lots of extravagant design elements starting with its staggered 21 and 22-inch wheels mounted within huge wheelarches. Autoexpress

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts