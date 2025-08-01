Gaza and Ukraine posts blocked under new age checks, world’s ‘oldest baby’ born in US

Share



Social media companies ​​are blocking wide-ranging content – including posts about the wars in Ukraine and Gaza – in an attempt to comply with the UK’s new Online Safety Act, BBC Verify has found. The new legislation, which came into effect last Friday, imposes fines on social media companies and other websites which fail to protect under-18s from pornography, posts promoting self-harm, and other harmful content. In serious cases, services could be blocked in the UK. But BBC Verify found a range of public interest content, including parliamentary debates on grooming gangs, has been restricted on X and Reddit for those who have not completed age verification checks. BBC

Presented without comment. Might interest you @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/rM9Efs8aXS — Paul Moore – Security Consultant (@Paul_Reviews) July 30, 2025

Want to beat the digital age checks introduced under Britain’s strict new online safety law? Why not use a picture of Peter Kyle, the Technology Secretary. Paul Moore, a security consultant, revealed on X that it was possible to bypass one age verification tool using a screenshot of Mr Kyle’s own face. The stunt comes amid a barrage of criticism of the Online Safety Act, which has seen swathes of the internet put up age verification checks and prompted some websites to pull out of the UK entirely. Telegraph



Did you know some ChatGPT chats are searchable by Google? No, I didn’t know that either until I discovered that it’s quite possible to search other people’s ChatGPT conversations using nothing more sophisticated than the standard Google search bar and the site: search command. To do it, just go to Google.com, place your cursor in the search box, and type in site:chatgpt.com/share followed by what you want to search for, and you’ll have access to all the public ChatGPT conversations on the subject. So, typing site:chatgpt.com/share Elon Musk will show all public ChatGPT chats that mention Elon Musk, for example. Tech Radar

The world’s “oldest baby” has been born in the United States. Entering the world on 26 July, Thaddeus Daniel Pierce was born from an embryo that had been stored in a tank for just over 30 years, as reported by MIT Technology Review. That embryo was “adopted” from the biological mother, who had kept it frozen since 1994, by Lindsey and Tim Pierce, who live in Ohio. It was transferred into Lindsey’s uterus in November 2024, who gave birth to baby Thaddeus at the weekend. Sky News



The best security cameras usually keep things pretty simple when it comes to design. You might get the occasional solar panel or built-in floodlight, but for the most part, they all follow a similar look. That’s why Tapo’s latest release really caught my eye, and I think it might be my favourite camera design to date. The Tapo C246D Dual Lens 2K Pan Tilt Security Camera is Tapo’s first model with two 2K 3MP lenses, letting you monitor two different areas of your property at the same time. T3.com

Apple has addressed yield issues with the scratch resistant anti-reflective display layer that it wants to use for some iPhone 17 models, and now it looks like the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max might feature the upgraded technology.



A reliable source that spoke to MacRumors said Apple suppliers have been able to achieve a high enough yield on the anti-reflective glass to support mass production. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and Pro Max will get the new display technology, but it won’t be coming to the ‌iPhone 17‌ or the iPhone 17 Air. Mac Rumors

