Five new models added to UK’s electric car grant scheme

The UK government has expanded its Electric Car Grant scheme, adding five new models to the list of eligible vehicles.



This move offers drivers a £1,500 discount on some of the country’s most popular electric cars, making EV adoption more accessible and affordable. The announcement brings the total number of approved models to 22, with a commitment to confirming more vehicles in the future.

The newly eligible models include the Cupra Born, Volkswagen ID.3, and three from Peugeot—the e-208, e-2008, and e-Rifter. This expansion is a key component of the government’s broader £650 million investment in the scheme, which is designed to turbocharge the transition to electric vehicles, support jobs, and contribute to the nation’s “Plan for Change.”

The initiative comes at a time of significant growth in the UK’s EV market. Recent statistics show that over 120,000 electric vehicles were registered in the first three months of 2025, marking a 43% increase from the previous year. This rapid growth has established the UK as Europe’s largest EV market in 2024 and demonstrates a strong public appetite for greener transport.

Beyond the discounts, the government claims it is also focused on building out the necessary infrastructure. A £63 million investment package, including a £25 million fund for local at-home charging, is aimed at boosting the UK’s charging network. With over 83,000 public chargepoints already available, this approach aims to give drivers the confidence they need to make the switch to electric. Will it work?

