Edinburgh tops UK business rankings, London ranks fifth

A new study has crowned Edinburgh as the most business-friendly city in the UK, with the Scottish capital taking the top spot overall ahead of the West Midlands town of Solihull.

The research, conducted by investing platform BestBrokers.com, places London in a surprising fifth place, revealing that the nation’s largest economic hub faces significant challenges despite its size.

The rankings were determined by a weighted index that analyzed 69 of the UK’s most populous urban areas across six key metrics. These included five-year business survival rates, the number of active companies per 1,000 residents, the proportion of high-growth firms, and export trade value per business. The methodology aimed to provide a comprehensive picture of where new ventures have the strongest chance of success.

Edinburgh emerged as the most favorable city, scoring 60.67 out of 100, thanks to its exceptional productivity and strong financial sector. In England, Solihull led the way with a score of 59.20, outperforming larger hubs. The study highlights that despite its vast scale and high business density, London’s poor five-year survival rate of just 38.6% and a low share of high-growth firms hindered its performance.

At the other end of the spectrum, Birmingham was named the least favorable city for business, with a score of just 31.15. The research points to a bleak five-year survival rate of just 25% for new companies in the city, with a recent city council bankruptcy cited as a contributing factor to low investor confidence.

Paul Hoffman from BestBrokers commented that the findings suggest a “continued northward shift in the UK’s startup appeal” and that London’s role as the entrepreneurial heart may erode without addressing key issues like high competition and low survival rates.

