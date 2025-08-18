‘Delulu’ and ‘Tradwife’ enter Cambridge Dictionary as social media fuels new words

Share

The English language continues to evolve in the digital age as terms popularized by social media, such as ‘tradwife’ and ‘delulu’, have officially been added to the Cambridge Dictionary.

This development highlights the growing influence of Gen Z culture on mainstream vocabulary, with an analysis revealing a massive surge in interest for these new words.

According to a study by online language school Lingoda, data from Google Trends shows that searches for ‘tradwife’ have soared by 1,156% in a single day compared to the weekly average. The term, a shortening of “traditional wife,” is defined as a married mother who prioritizes homemaking and domestic duties, often sharing her life on social media.

The other new words reflect the fast-paced, often quirky nature of modern life and dating. ‘Delulu,’ a playful version of ‘delusional,’ refers to believing things that are not true, while ‘micromance’ describes intense but short-lived romantic connections. Other dating terms now recognized include ‘rizz,’ meaning charm or charisma, and ‘situationship,’ an intimate relationship without a formal definition.

Felix Wunderlich, Founder of Lingoda, commented on the shift, stating, “Gen Z’s dating language reflects the ever-changing landscape of relationships, social media, and self-expression. Staying informed about these terms not only helps individuals navigate modern dating but also empowers them to make confident and informed choices about their love lives.”

The trend isn’t limited to relationships either. The dictionary also includes “skibidi,” a gibberish term from a viral YouTube video series that can mean anything from “cool” to “bad.” The creator of the series is known for its surreal animated videos. Other additions reflect changes in work culture, such as ‘mouse jiggler,’ a device used to feign activity during remote work.

Cambridge Dictionary lexical programme manager Colin McIntosh explained the rationale behind the additions. “Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the dictionary,” he said. He added that the dictionary only adds words they believe “will have staying power,” suggesting that terms like ‘skibidi’ and ‘delulu’ are more than just fleeting fads.

The inclusion of these terms underscores how social media has become a primary driver of linguistic change, with the culture and slang of Gen Z shaping the official lexicon for years to come.

New relationship terms

Micromance: Short-lived, intense romantic interactions that don’t necessarily become full-blown relationships.

DINK: Standing for 'dual income, no kids', representing a lifestyle choice among young couples prioritizing financial stability and personal growth over traditional family structures.

Pookie: An affectionate nickname for a best friend or loved one, widely used in TikTok videos.

Freak matching: Making love connections based on shared quirks or interests, inspired by singer Tinashe's viral song "Nasty."

Hard launch: A sudden and public social media announcement of a romantic relationship.

Soft launch: A subtle introduction of a partner into one's online presence without full reveal.

Rizz: An individual's ability to attract or flirt due to their charismatic personality, with #rizz boasting over two million posts globally on TikTok.

Benching: Keeping someone as a backup option in a relationship, liked enough to continue seeing but not for a serious commitment.

Situationship: An undefined intimate or sexual relationship where two people are not single but also not officially dating.

