China opens first robot shop, selling everything from butlers to Albert Einstein replicas

In a move highlighting China’s significant investment in artificial intelligence and robotics, a new four-storey robot shop has opened in Beijing. In a move highlighting China’s significant investment in artificial intelligence and robotics, a new four-storey robot shop has opened in Beijing.

Offering a diverse range of mechanical companions and service robots to the public, the store – reminiscent of the one featured in Kazuo Ishiguro‘s excellent and thought-provoking novel, Klara and the Sun – encompasses sales, service, spare parts, and customer surveys. It is one of the first of its kind in the country.

Coinciding with the World Robot Conference, the robot store features a variety of products, from household mechanical butlers to life-size humanoid replicas of famous figures like Albert Einstein.

With over 100 different types of products from more than 200 Chinese and international brands, the mall allows visitors to interact with robots that can play chess, serve drinks, and even cook food in an adjacent themed restaurant.

Prices for these robots range from approximately 2,000 yuan ($278) for more basic models up to several million yuan for the advanced humanoid versions. According to store director Wang Yifan, the mall aims to help robotics companies commercialize their products and make them accessible to a wider audience, moving beyond the research phase.

China has been heavily prioritizing the robotics industry, with government subsidies exceeding $20 billion in the past year and plans for a massive 1 trillion yuan fund for AI and robotics startups.

This push is part of a national strategy to address challenges such as slowing economic growth and an ageing population. The opening of the robot shop is a clear indicator of this commitment, offering a unique destination for both enthusiasts and potential buyers to see and interact with the future of robotics.

