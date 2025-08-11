BYD launches ‘back to school’ promotion with 0% finance options

Share



Chinese company BYD, one of the UK’s fastest-growing automotive brands, is launching a new nationwide sales event to help families prepare for the upcoming school year. Chinese company BYD, one of the UK’s fastest-growing automotive brands, is launching a new nationwide sales event to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

The “Back to School” promotion, which runs from August 15th to August 25th, 2025, will offer incentives on its entire range of new and used cars.

Customers who purchase a new or approved used BYD vehicle through the UK retail network will be eligible for 0% APR financing, a £1,100 discount, and a complimentary first service. The offer applies to the full BYD lineup, which includes everything from the compact DOLPHIN SURF city car to the plug-in hybrid SEAL U DM-i.

Steve Beattie, Sales & Marketing Director at BYD UK, highlighted the timing of the promotion. “September is a big milestone in the UK, as families across the country prepare to start the new school year,” Beattie said. “It’s a great opportunity for a fresh start, and why shouldn’t that include a shiny, new electrified car?”

Since its official launch in the UK in March 2023, BYD has rapidly expanded its presence, surpassing 30,000 sales in just over two years. The brand’s success has been built on a foundation of both passenger cars and a strong legacy of electric buses, with over 2,500 BYD buses currently operating on UK roads.

The “Back to School” event will be active at all 82 of BYD’s UK retailers, aiming to further accelerate the brand’s growth and appeal to families looking to switch to an electric vehicle.

To find your local BYD retailer, visit: https://www.byd.com/uk/find-store

