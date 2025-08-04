Brits trapped in unhappy jobs due to career change fears, survey claims

Share



A new study has revealed that millions of Brits are trapped in jobs they dislike, held back by fears of being too old, starting over and financial instability. A new study has revealed that millions of Brits are trapped in jobs they dislike, held back by fears of being too old, starting over and financial instability.

The research, commissioned by Nottingham Trent University, paints a picture of a workforce desperate for a change but crippled by outdated beliefs about career mobility.

According to the survey, a staggering four in ten millennials feel they are too old to switch careers, while nearly half of all UK workers (43%) are too scared to make the leap. Financial anxiety is a primary concern for 58% of respondents and over half doubt they have the necessary skills to transition to a new field.

The study also found a gender gap, with men being more likely than women to feel stuck in their current roles until retirement. The unhappiest employees were found in the Media, Publishing and Police sectors.

While a significant portion of the workforce longs for a fresh start, many are held back by misconceptions about apprenticeships, a proven path for retraining.

One in four respondents wrongly believe they would earn less as an apprentice, and a third still associate apprenticeships exclusively with manual trades. Crucially, 15% wrongly assume there is an age limit, thinking they are only for those aged 16-25.

These myths are directly contradicted by current data. According to the study, the average age of an apprentice in England is between 36 and 41, and apprenticeships can lead to high-level professional careers in fields like law, nursing, and engineering.

David Drury, a Degree Apprenticeships Manager at Nottingham Trent University, highlighted this disconnect.

“These figures show a clear mismatch between what the public believes and what apprenticeships actually offer,” he stated. “Adults in their 30s, 40s or 50s are ideal candidates—they bring maturity, life experience and motivation. It’s not too late to change your career.”

Top Jobs You Can Do With An Apprenticeship Degree

• Solicitor

• Nurse

• Biomedical Scientist

• Civil Engineer

• Construction Site Manager

• Digital Marketer

• Teacher

• Aerospace Engineer

• Data Analyst

• Environmental Health Officer

