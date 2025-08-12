Apple revamping Siri for Spring 2026 launch

Share



Apple is reportedly in the final stages of a major overhaul for Siri, testing a powerful new version of its voice assistant with a wide array of third-party applications. Apple is reportedly in the final stages of a major overhaul for Siri, testing a powerful new version of its voice assistant with a wide array of third-party applications.

The revamp is intended to make Siri a truly “agentic” assistant, capable of controlling apps with voice commands alone, and potentially giving Apple a product to rival Google Gemini.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is currently testing the new Siri with popular apps like Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

This improved functionality, powered by Apple Intelligence and an upgraded App Intents system, will allow users to perform complex actions such as editing a photo and sending it, commenting on an Instagram post, or adding an item to a shopping cart without ever touching the screen.

Gurman believes that if successful, this could finally deliver the voice-powered experience Apple envisioned nearly 15 years ago.

The overhaul places Siri directly in competition with Google Gemini, which has also been exploring similar app control features. However, the articles suggest that Google’s efforts have so far been limited to its own suite of applications, while Apple is actively working on broad third-party app compatibility.

This deep integration with a wide variety of services could allow the new Siri to “zip ahead of Gemini by a long margin,” according to one expert.

While Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the new Siri is on track, Gurman’s report provides a more specific timeline, with a potential U.S. launch in spring 2026, likely as part of the iOS 26.4 update.

Apple is being cautious, reportedly considering limiting or disabling some features in high-stakes apps such as banking and health, to avoid critical mistakes.

