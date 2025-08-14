Apple rejects Elon Musk’s App Store bias claims, thinnest iPhone ever set to launch

Share



Apple has rejected accusations from Elon Musk that its App Store stifles competiton, insisting it is “designed to be free and fair of bias.” X owner Musk has threatened Apple with legal action after claiming it had made it “impossible” for apps to compete with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI in the store. He also called OpenAI boss Sam Altman a “liar” – after Altman claimed Musk used his platform to “benefit himself and his own companies”. The row is the latest flashpoint in what is an ongoing feud between the billionaires who co-founded OpenAI – but now fiercely compete after Musk left the firm. BBC

We’re likely only around a month away (give or take) from Apple’s next iPhone launch event. This year’s shindig could see the thinnest iPhone to date joining the iPhone 17 lineup. Also on tap could be new Apple Watch models — including the first Ultra model in two years — and (maybe) the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3. Apple’s iPhone family will likely welcome a new member this year. The iPhone Air is expected to be roughly 5.55 mm thick.The thinnest model so far has been 2014’s iPhone 6, at 6.9 mm. And they’ve only gotten chunkier since then. (The iPhone 16 Pro has a depth of 8.25 mm.) So, the Air would stand out from its peers in that respect. Engadget



Eric Migicovsky, the founder of Pebble smartwatches, reveals the final design of the upcoming Time 2 watch, complete with an e-paper touchscreen, multicolor backlight, and embedded speaker. A refreshed take on the 2016-era Pebble Time 2, the recent timepiece design uses stainless steel 316 for both the front and back casing, as well as the buttons with a knurling texture for grip. This knurling matches the design used on previous Pebble Time Steel models. The device’s display measures 1.5 inches and shows 64 colors using an e-paper screen, which can consume less power than traditional LCD screens while remaining visible in direct sunlight. DesignBoom

British visits to popular pornography sites have slumped following the introduction of strict age checks last month, data shows. Daily visits to Pornhub, the UK’s most used porn site, fell from 3.6m on 24 July, the day before age-gating was introduced, to 1.9m on 8 August, a drop of 47%. At the next most popular sites, XVideos and xHamster, visits fell 47% and 39% over the same period, according to the data from Similarweb, a digital market intelligence company. The data, first reported by the Financial Times, appears to show the impact of strict age-checking rules from 25 July under the Online Safety Act. The Guardian



The design revamp brought about with iOS 26 brings all sorts of new animations along with the Liquid Glass visual treatments. With beta 6, Apple overhauled Springboard’s app launch animations for the first time in years. Apps now launch to full-screen much faster than before, accompanied a minor warp effect that is reminiscent of how Mac windows minimise to the dock. The faster animation speed makes a big difference. It really feels like iOS 26 made your iPhone faster, even several-year old models. 9to5Mac

After years of rumors and speculation, OpenAI’s next-gen GPT-5 language model is finally here. But while many of those early rumors claimed that the next major ChatGPT model would achieve artificial general intelligence or AGI, that’s not the case. GPT-5 does not surpass human-level intelligence, although it’s smarter and more capable than any of its predecessors. Despite the improvements, however, it has garnered significant and widespread backlash across the internet. So what does GPT-5 bring to the table and why have so many loyal users already turned their back on it? Android Authority

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts