Anthropic says technology ‘weaponised’ by hackers, Neuromancer coming to AppleTV+

US artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic says its technology has been “weaponised” by hackers to carry out sophisticated cyber attacks. Anthropic, which makes the chatbot Claude, says its tools were used by hackers “to commit large-scale theft and extortion of personal data”. The firm said its AI was used to help write code which carried out cyber-attacks, while in another case, North Korean scammers used Claude to fraudulently get remote jobs at top US companies. BBC

It looks like Google’s entire smart home hardware lineup is about to get a big refresh. A new report from Android Headlines has detailed what appears to be the next generation of Nest Cams, a new Nest Doorbell, and the mysterious new smart speaker Google teased at Made by Google earlier this month. One of the most welcome announcements is a rumored bump in resolution for Google’s cameras. The report indicates that both the next-gen battery-powered Nest Cam and its wired, indoor-only counterpart will finally get an upgrade from 1080p to 2K video. Chrome Unboxed



The Neuromancer TV series is finally surging onto the small screen courtesy of those sci-fi loving folks at Apple TV+ and we’re all amped! Based on the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning sci-fi legend Willian Gibson’s 1984 cyberpunk novel, Neuromancer, Apple TV+ is adding another jewel in its enviable crown of science fiction shows that includes Foundation, Silo, Invasion, Murderbot, Dark Matter, and For All Mankind. Tech Radar

Taco Bell is rethinking its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to power drive-through restaurants in the US after comical videos of the tech making mistakes were viewed millions of times. In one clip, a customer seemingly crashed the system by ordering 18,000 water cups, while in another a person got increasingly angry as the AI repeatedly asked him to add more drinks to his order. Since 2023, the fast-food chain has introduced the technology at over 500 locations in the US, with the aim of reducing mistakes and speeding up orders. BBC

I do enjoy the sense of occasion one gets from sifting through, selecting and switching on a DVD or Blu-ray from a collection. Nevertheless, I am also aware of the benefits of subscription services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, both granting you access to a vast library of movies to watch at the press of a button. I am, however, highly dubious about whether cars should be subjected to the subscription model, which has raised its head again with VW’s plans to charge more for extra horsepower. AutoExpress

The Galaxy Tab S11 family from Samsung has been featured in quite a few leaks lately that revealed not only key specs and design, but also the US pricing. Now, two Polish online retailers have confirmed the specs, the design and revealed the European pricing of the two tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra.

According to the listings, the Galaxy Tab S11 will start from PLN 4,099 (~€960) for the base Wi-Fi only model with 256GB, while the 5G, 128GB configuration will start from PLN 4,399 (~€1,030). Both the Wi-Fi only and the 5G variants will be available with 512GB storage as well. GSM Arena

The world’s most valuable company, and first to be valued at $4trn (£2.9trn), beat market expectations in keenly anticipated financial results. Microchip maker Nvidia recorded revenues of $46.7bn (£34.6bn) in just three months up to July, latest financial data from the company showed, slightly better than Wall Street observers had expected. The company’s performance is seen as a bellwether for artificial intelligence (AI) demand. Sky News

