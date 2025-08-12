Anthropic offers Claude AI to US Government for $1

Share



AI company Anthropic has announced it will offer its Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government models to all three branches of the U.S. government for just $1 per agency for a full year.

The initiative is a clear signal of the intensifying race among major AI developers to secure a foothold within federal institutions.

Anthropic’s announcement follows a similar offer made by competitor OpenAI earlier this month, which provided its ChatGPT Enterprise product to federal agencies at the same nominal price.

This competitive bidding for government customers highlights a broader trend: AI companies are actively trying to deepen their ties with policymakers and regulators, viewing government adoption as both a massive market opportunity and a way to influence the future of AI development.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei emphasized this motivation, stating, “America’s AI leadership requires that our government institutions have access to the most capable, secure AI tools available.” By making their technology accessible at an unprecedented cost, companies like Anthropic are positioning themselves as essential partners in national security, research, and public administration.

The push to win over federal agencies has grown fierce in recent months. Anthropic has released models built specifically for U.S. national security, while xAI has launched its Grok for Government suite. These efforts have already paid off, with the U.S. Department of Defense awarding significant contracts to Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and xAI for AI development.

With OpenAI also planning to open a new office in Washington, D.C., the competition to be the government’s preferred AI provider is now in full swing, with companies looking to establish long-term relationships that could shape the entire industry.

