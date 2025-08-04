Amazon shoppers snap up smartwatch with over 80% discount

Share



Online shoppers are flocking to a massive tech deal on Amazon, where a rugged smartwatch has been reduced by a staggering 81%. Online shoppers are flocking to a massive tech deal on Amazon, where a rugged smartwatch has been reduced by a staggering 81%.

Originally priced at £159.99, the Atheewon S10 Military Smart Watch, is now available for just £29.99, making it a budget-friendly alternative to more expensive smart devices on the market. More than 1,000 customers have reportedly already purchased the watch in the last month.

Marketed as a “rugged military watch,” the Atheewon S10 is designed to endure tough conditions. It features a shockproof, drop-resistant, and scratch-resistant build, along with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, allowing it to be submerged up to 1.5 metres. The watch’s 1.39-inch “Super HD” screen is also scratch-resistant, protecting it from daily wear and tear.

Beyond its durable exterior, the Atheewon S10 is packed with features for active users. It can track over 100 different sports and activities, from running and cycling to yoga and strength training.

It also includes essential health monitoring functions such as step, calorie, and sleep tracking. For communication, the device offers Bluetooth call functionality, text messaging, social media notifications, and music control.

The smartwatch boasts a long-lasting battery, promising up to 20 days of standby time and five days of average use on a single 1.5-hour charge. The Atheewon S10 has received a 3.9-star rating from 66 Amazon reviews, with 74% of reviewers giving it four or five stars.

One customer described it as “Sleek, rugged, feature-packed and surprisingly stylish,” while another praised its “incredible value and incredibly accurate” performance. However, not all feedback has been perfect, with one user reporting issues with the step counter’s accuracy.

Despite some mixed reviews, the substantial discount makes the Atheewon S10 an attractive option for those seeking a durable, feature-rich smartwatch without the premium price tag.

Atheewon S10 Military Smart Watch

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts