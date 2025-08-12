Alan Turing Institute at risk of collapse, Apple testing revamped Siri on third-party apps

Share



Staff at the UK’s national institute for artificial intelligence (AI) have warned the charity is at risk of collapse, after Technology Secretary Peter Kyle threatened to withdraw its funding. Workers at the Alan Turing Institute raised a series of “serious and escalating concerns” in a whistleblowing complaint submitted to the Charity Commission. The complaint, seen by the BBC, accuses the institute’s leadership of misusing public funds, overseeing a “toxic internal culture”, and failing to deliver on the charity’s mission. A government spokesperson said Kyle “has been clear he wants [the Turing Institute] to deliver real value for money for taxpayers”. BBC

Donald Trump has flagged allowing Nvidia to sell chips in China that are more advanced than currently allowed, in another “deal” that would loosen export restrictions despite deep-seated fears in Washington that Beijing could harness US tech to harm national security. At a briefing on Monday, Trump was questioned over recent revelations that he had struck an unprecedented deal with Nvidia and AMD to grant them export licenses to sell previously banned chips to China, in return for the companies giving the US government 15% of the sales revenue. The Guardian

Apple is testing a revamped version of Siri with select third-party apps, including Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and a few games, according to the latest word from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.



Apple also continues to test the new Siri with its own apps, he said. Apple’s own example was an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother’s flight and lunch reservation plans based on info retrieved from the Mail and Messages apps. MacRumors

Following the backlash against OpenAI removing ChatGPT-4o when it introduced ChatGPT-5, the AI giant has now restored access to ChatGPT-4o, but only for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Free tier users are limited to just ChatGPT-5 for now, but it seems that CEO Sam Altman and OpenAI aren’t done making changes to its LLM lineup just yet. In reply to a post on X praising how good GPT-5 Pro is, Altman responded, “We are considering giving a (very) small number of GPT-5 Pro queries each month to Plus subscribers so they can try it out!” Tech Radar



Waze is going to cut off access to new app updates for older Android devices soon, as a new update is raising the requirements. The latest Waze for Android beta updates are getting ready to cut off access to future features for anyone using older Android devices. That’s because Waze v5.9.90 and higher now requires Android 10 or higher, as opposed to the Android 8.0 or higher required by the existing stable update. 9to5Google

Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either or Grok in your “Must Have” section when is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know. https://t.co/3wenLZGtwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2025

Elon Musk has threatened to sue Apple over claims the company is refusing to put his chatbot at the top of its iPhone download charts. The billionaire said xAI, which makes the Grok app, would take “immediate legal action” about what he alleged was an “unequivocal antitrust violation”. In particular, Mr Musk is upset that ChatGPT, made by rival tech company OpenAI, features at the top of the download store in the US and many other countries. Telegraph

