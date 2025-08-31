Share



Stethoscopes powered by artificial intelligence (AI) could help detect three different heart conditions in seconds, according to researchers. The traditional stethoscope, invented in 1816 to listen to the sounds inside a person’s body, has been “upgraded for the 21st century” and used in a pilot involving more than 200 GP surgeries in London. The AI stethoscopes could be a “real game-changer”, potentially allowing patients with heart failure, heart valve disease and abnormal heart rhythms, also known as atrial fibrillation, to be treated sooner, the trial suggests. Sky News

The hacking group that targeted Marks & Spencer has been linked to a cyber attack on Britain’s legal aid system that caused months of chaos. The Scattered Spider group, which launched a series of attacks on some of Britain’s biggest retailers earlier this year, is believed to be collaborating with another group called the Shiny Hunters, which has now taken responsibility for the Legal Aid Agency hack. Telegraph



This year’s MG Cyber X Shanghai show car will transform itself into a boxy, budget-friendly, all-electric family SUV within the next two years, and our exclusive images preview how the new car could look. Predicted to start from less than £30,000, it has the potential to steal sales from pricier European alternatives when it arrives in showrooms in 2027. While quite unlike anything MG has built to date, the firm’s UK product and planning boss David Allison sees it as a “spiritual successor to the [Suzuki] Jimny”. AutoExpress

European banks temporarily froze PayPal transactions worth billions after fraud system failure triggered widespread suspension of direct debits and delayed payments for online merchants and customers. A number of German lenders, including Bayerische Landesbank, Hessische Landesbank and DZ-Bank, reportedly halted direct debits linked to the online payment platform after detecting suspicious activity. German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung said the total amount involved could exceed €10 billion. Tech Radar

The iPhone 17 launch is just around the corner, with Apple preparing to debut four new handsets to replace the iPhone 16 range. Three of these are straight swaps for the regular, Pro, and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 16, but there’s also an ultra-thin model on the way that’s been dubbed the iPhone 17 Air until we get the official name from Apple. This is set to replace the iPhone 16 Plus after the Plus line failed to set the world alight, sales-wise. TomsGuide

The UK government may have wanted to force Apple to provide it with access to more customer data than previously thought, a court document has indicated. A row erupted between the two after it emerged the Home Office asked the tech giant for the right access to highly encrypted user data stored via a service called Advanced Data Protection (ADP). Now a court document suggests the request – made under legislation called the Investigatory Powers Act – could have also enabled the government to seek access to a wider range of Apple customer data. BBC

A ChatGPT model gave researchers detailed instructions on how to bomb a sports venue – including weak points at specific arenas, explosives recipes and advice on covering tracks – according to safety testing carried out this summer. OpenAI’s GPT-4.1 also detailed how to weaponise anthrax and how to make two types of illegal drugs. The testing was part of an unusual collaboration between OpenAI, the $500bn artificial intelligence start-up led by Sam Altman, and rival company Anthropic. The Guardian

